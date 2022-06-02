Whitlock (2-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Reds. He struck out zero.

Whitlock was dominant and scattered five singles across six innings as he cruised to his second win of the season. However, he failed to record a strikeout for the first time as a starter this year, which limited his overall fantasy output. Regardless, the youngster still sports a 3.02 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across eight starts and 44.2 total innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's road matchup against the Angels.