Whitlock (oblique) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Saturday will mark the first time Whitlock has thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list April 17 with a strained left oblique. Assuming all goes well, he will likely throw another few sessions before moving onto throwing against live hitters, at which point the Red Sox may decide to send the right-hander out on a rehab assignment.