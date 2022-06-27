Whitlock (hip) will face live hitters and go through fielding drills Friday in Chicago, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock resumed facing hitters last week, but he slowed down his recovery process over the weekend since he was still experiencing pain. A better idea of the right-hander's return timetable should be revealed based on how he feels following Friday's throwing sessions.
