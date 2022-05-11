Whitlock will start Monday's game against the Astros, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Although Rich Hill (illness) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list this weekend, Whitlock will remain in the starting rotation with an additional day of rest prior to his next outing. While Whitlock initially lined up to start Sunday in Texas, he'll be pushed back to start Monday's series opener at home against the Astros. Following a strong start to the season, the right-hander has allowed five runs in eight innings over his last two outings, although he's struck out 14 during that time.
