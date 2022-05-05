Whitlock pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out nine in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Whitlock held the Angels off the basepaths for 4.1 innings before surrendering a double to Jared Walsh. Just two batters later, Max Stassi launched a two-run homer, tying the game at 2-2. The five innings pitched and nine punchouts were both season-highs for Whitlock. The 25-year-old has been very effective this season, going 1-1 while posting a 1.25 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 21.2 frames.