Whitlock's scheduled start against the Rays on Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both Tampa Bay and Boston had scheduled off-days for that contest, and the two clubs will already be playing in a doubleheader makeup come Saturday. Garrett Whitlock and Tyler Glasnow will have their starts moved back a date, and there likely won't be a change to either team's rotation. The only question that remains is whether they'll start the first or second game of Saturday's twin billing.