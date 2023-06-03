Whitlock is the scheduled starter for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Whitlock was scheduled to start Friday, but the game was rained out. The right-hander will start the afternoon game, which begins at 1:10 pm.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Start postponed due to weather•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Earns victory in return•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Officially reinstated from IL•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Confirmed for start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Should return from IL next weekend•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Tinkers with changeup•