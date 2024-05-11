Whitlock (oblique) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Whitlock was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 after sustaining a left oblique strain April 16 against the Guardians. Before landing on the IL, Whitlock was 1-0 over four starts with a 1.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 18.1 innings. How he fares during and after his rehab start Wednesday will determine whether the 27-year-old right-hander will require more than one outing.