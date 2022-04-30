Whitlock will start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Whitlock has been dominant over six appearances (two starts) this season, posting a 0.54 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 16.2 innings. The right-hander's start against the Blue Jays on Thursday happened since Tanner Houck was on the restricted list due to his vaccination status. However, Whitlock made enough of an impression to draw at least one more start, while Houck will continue to pitch out of the bullpen. Manager Alex Cora didn't commit to Whitlock as a long-term starter and instead said that his role will be determined one turn at a time.
