Red sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that Whitlock (hip) is throwing the ball well in the Grapefruit League, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora also mentioned that Whitlock is moving well, but that he's still not participating in pitchers' fielding practice (PFPs) just yet. While those are positive developments, the manager was less clear on whether or not the right-hander would be ready for the start of the season. "We've got a plan," Cora said. "We'll see where we're at in the upcoming weeks. If he's ready for opening day he's ready, but if he's not, he's not going to lose too much time." Fantasy managers who are considering Whitlock for the 2023 season will want to pay close attention for updates on his status in the coming days and weeks.