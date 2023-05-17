Whitlock (elbow) allowed one run on five hits and struck out four over four innings for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Whitlock, who made the first of at least two rehab starts for the WooSox, didn't walk a batter and threw 49 pitches (35 strikes). Pending the outcome of his next start, Whitlock could rejoin the Red Sox next week, at which point manager Alex Cora will have a decision to make. It's presumed Whitlock will enter the starting rotation, but which of the current six starters will move to the bullpen?