Whitlock (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings against the Brewers. He struck out one.

Whitlock was shelled Saturday and only picked up one strikeout. Whitlock has had an inconsistent start to 2023, with two starts allowing five runs and one start going seven innings and conceding just a single run. The 26-year-old has a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings this season.