The Red Sox will discuss Wednesday which role Whitlock (elbow) fills upon his return, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Manager Alex Cora said he would prefer to have Whitlock back "as soon as possible," which would point to a relief role. However, the skipper also pointed out that the team is in need of rotation help. The decision could boil down to what, if any, kind of pitching help the Red Sox acquired at the trade deadline. Whitlock has been out since early July with a bone bruise in his right elbow.