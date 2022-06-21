Whitlock (hip) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Whitlock will throw another session Tuesday, which is expected to be longer than Saturday's bullpen. "He's trending in the right direction," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "At one point on the road trip, he'll be with us." Whitlock could be activated and start during the series in Cleveland beginning Thursday or during next week's series in Toronto.

More News