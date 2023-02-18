Whitlock (hip) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock's versatility has been helpful to Boston that last two seasons, but he's expected to be a full-time starter in 2023. The Red Sox's rotation features several pitchers returning from injury. Depending on how conservative the team is with him, James Paxton (lat) and Chris Sale (wrist), there could be a piggybacking situation at the outset of the season. As a starter in 2022, Whitlock had a 4.15 ERA over 39 innings.
