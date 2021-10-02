Whitlock (pectoral) threw a bullpen session Friday.
The activity puts Whitlock in line to possibly pitch in a regular season game either Saturday or Sunday, which would be a significant boost to a bullpen that's been tested over the last month. The Red Sox will monitor how Whitlock responds during the day Saturday before making a decision on next steps.
