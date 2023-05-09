Whitlock (elbow) threw a bullpen session in Atlanta on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is still not ready to put a timetable on when Whitlock could return, and he told reporters Monday that they'll see how he's progressing. The right-hander was placed on the injured list with right elbow ulnar neuritis, and while it was originally hoped Whitlock would only require a minimum stint, it still seems likely he won't require a long-term absence.
