Whitlock (hip) threw 63 pitches across four innings in a minor-league game Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Whitlock is set to open the year on the injured list after building up slowly this spring as he recovers from September hip surgery. He's making good progress, however, and is scheduled to start Triple-A Worcester's home opener March 30. Given that he's already up to four innings of work, he should be ready to handle a starter's workload once he's activated off the injured list.
