Whitlock (elbow) threw live batting practice Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
It was previously reported the 27-year-old could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, but the Red Sox instead opted for live batting practice before reevaluating. If Whitlock checks out fine Sunday, he could begin a rehab stint within the next week.
