Whitlock (hip) threw live batting practice Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Both Whitlock and Brayan Bello (forearm) faced hitters Saturday. Whitlock, who showed no ill effects from the right hip surgery he had last September, threw two innings and worked his pitch count to 46. It was the second live throwing session this week for the right-hander, who is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday against the Rays. There's an outside chance Whitlock is ready for the start of the season, but it seems more likely the Red Sox take a measured approach in his progression. He could miss one or two starts.
