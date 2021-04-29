Whitlock allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets.
Whitlock had his sixth scoreless outing in as many appearances and held New York off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh innings to earn his third hold. He's been a key piece of the Red Sox's bullpen, which ranks tied for sixth in MLB with a 3.07 ERA.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Retired batter streak snapped•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: More perfection Monday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Used in close game•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Positive takeaway in blowout•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Makes roster•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Earning roster spot•