Whitlock allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

Whitlock had his sixth scoreless outing in as many appearances and held New York off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh innings to earn his third hold. He's been a key piece of the Red Sox's bullpen, which ranks tied for sixth in MLB with a 3.07 ERA.

