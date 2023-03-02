Whitlock (hip) will throw two innings of live batting practice Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Whitlock hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game yet, as the Red Sox are easing him into things as he works his way back from hip surgery. It remains possible that the right-hander will need a stint on the injured list to start the season, but if that happens he is not expected to be sidelined long.
