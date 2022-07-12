Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox will likely activate Whitlock (hip) from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's series opener with the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Whitlock will be making his return to the Red Sox as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, even though he enjoyed a good deal of success in his nine starts for Boston prior to landing on the IL on June 10 with right hip inflammation. Though the Red Sox view Whitlock as a starter over the long haul, the organization is hopeful that the bullpen role will maximize the right-hander's effectiveness and preserve his overall health. Since he's not expected to regularly factor into the equation for saves with Tanner Houck and John Schreiber having seemingly established themselves as the preferred options at the back end of the bullpen, Whitlock's fantasy value could take a big hit as he steps into a relief role, though he should still have some appeal as a ratio stabilizer. Whitlock is scheduled to make a two-inning rehab appearance Tuesday for Double-A Portland before the Red Sox formally activate him for the weekend series with the Yankees.