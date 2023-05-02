Whitlock (elbow) will undergo more testing Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Whitlock was initially diagnosed with right elbow ulnar neuritis, but he will be looked at further to rule out any additional issues. The hope had been that the right-hander could make it back after missing just two starts, but that's very tentative.
