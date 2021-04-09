Whitlock struck out three over two scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Orioles.

Whitlock entered the game in the sixth inning with Boston clinging to a one-run lead and set down all six batters faced on just 20 pitches. After his debut earlier this week, when he struck out five over 3.1 innings, manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he would try to expose the Rule 5 draft pick in higher leverage situations. That's exactly what the manager did Thursday. "He belongs," Cora said. "The tempo, the conviction. Most of the time, Rule 5 guys don't shake off your catcher, but he knows what he wants to do, and he does." Whitlock is still viewed long-term as a starter, and Cora plans to use him in a variety of relief roles.