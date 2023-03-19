Whitlock (hip) will start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Mac Cerullo of The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports.
Whitlock will make his second appearance of the spring as he works his way back from the hip surgery that has sidelined him for the majority of the exhibition season. The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to open the year on the injured list, but the fact he's making starts in spring training gives him a great chance of making that a short stint assuming there are no setbacks over the final two weeks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Throws live BP•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Ready for live work•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: May miss Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: To throw live BP on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Status to start year uncertain•