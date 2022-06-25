Whitlock (hip) won't be activated from the 15-day injured list to start during the upcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays, which begins Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old threw a simulated game Tuesday, but his progress from the hip injury has slow over the past couple days. Whitlock hasn't suffered a setback, per Abraham, though manager Alex Cora said the right-hander "wasn't feeling good" or "moving well." Whitlock recently appeared to be on the cusp of his return from the injured list, but his outlook for the near future is now a bit more uncertain.