Whitlock allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Houston.
Whitlock had traffic on the bases in each of his two innings but was able to work around it. That included a nifty sliding catch of Alex Bregman's popup in foul territory. The play was officially ruled batter interference, because Bregman impeded catcher Connor Wong's ability to make the play. The game also featured Boston closer Kenley Jansen leaving due to a hamstring injury. Pending the severity of that, Whitlock, a trusted setup arm, could be used for save opportunities.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Grabs win in return•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Activated from IL•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: On track for Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Looks sharp in rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Likely to be activated Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Ready for rehab assignment•