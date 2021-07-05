Whitlock allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the hold in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Oakland.

With Adam Ottavino unavailable to pitch a third consecutive day, manager Alex Cora went with Whitlock to caretake the eighth inning for closer Matt Barnes in the ninth. He worked around a wild pitch that put a man in scoring position by inducing a couple of infield popups to end the frame. He's been one of the better stories in the Red Sox's bullpen: a Rule 5 draft pick emerging as a key component for the team with the best record in the American League. Whitlock is 3-0 with a 0.89 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over the last 13 outings, spanning 20.1 innings.