Whitlock struck out three over two scoreless innings in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Whitlock, making his first appearance after being activated off the injured list, held Boston's one-run lead by setting down the side in order over the seventh and eighth innings. He had been a starter before hitting the IL, but Whitlock will serve a multi-inning relief role that could involve save opportunities. Closer Tanner Houck eventually blew the save Friday, but he's pitched well otherwise while stabilizing Boston's ninth-inning relief issues.