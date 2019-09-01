Red Sox's Gilberto Jimenez: Adjusts well to pro ball

Jimenez is slashing .366/.398/.480 with 14 steals over 57 games at short-season Lowell, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Jimenez is a speedster without much present power that has potential to be a plus hitter. The 19-year-old outfielder was an under-the-radar international signing in 2017, receiving only a $10,000 bonus, and has blossomed since joining the organization. "Just because he didn't get a high bonus doesn't mean he wasn't somebody we liked. He's somebody that wasn't on the showcase circuit," Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero said. Jimenez is a natural right-handed bat that converted to switch hitting in 2017 and is hitting better against right-handers (.378) than left-handers (.310). "Obviously there's exciting four-or-five tool potential there," Romero said. "And for him to have success this early on, especially with not having been a switch-hitter for a long time, we're really excited to see about his potential. The fact that he's gotten off to this kind of start is really, really good for him." He's played primarily center field for the Spinners and should be part of a full-season affiliate when the 2020 season kicks off.