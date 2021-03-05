Jimenez received an invitation to Boston's major-league spring training Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 20-year-old is one of the Red Sox's top prospects and will receive the chance to showcase himself at big league camp. Jimenez's only minor-league experience came at rookie ball in 2019, and he posted a .359/.393/.470 slash line in 59 games. He should open the 2021 campaign in the lower minors regardless of how he looks this spring, but it could be an invaluable experience for the young outfielder.