The Red Sox selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Pawtucket. He'll start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Angels.

After failing to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Red Sox coming out of spring training, Hernandez reported to Pawtucket and spent the entire campaign there, slashing .219/.319/.377 in 504 plate appearances. With the Angels bringing southpaw Andrew Heaney to the hill for the series finale, the righty-hitting Hernandez will check into the lineup immediately while the lefty-hitting Jackie Bradley takes a seat.