Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Called up, starting
The Red Sox selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Pawtucket. He'll start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Angels.
After failing to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Red Sox coming out of spring training, Hernandez reported to Pawtucket and spent the entire campaign there, slashing .219/.319/.377 in 504 plate appearances. With the Angels bringing southpaw Andrew Heaney to the hill for the series finale, the righty-hitting Hernandez will check into the lineup immediately while the lefty-hitting Jackie Bradley takes a seat.
More News
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Retreats to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Cracks first spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Signs MiLB deal with Boston•
-
Gorkys Hernandez: Not tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sits again Saturday•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Not in Friday's lineup•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....