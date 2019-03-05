Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Cracks first spring homer
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's game against the Mets.
Hernandez launched a three-run homer to left field in the second inning. The 31-year-old is now 6-for-18 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base so far this spring, although he appears unlikely to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster at this point.
