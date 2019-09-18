Play

Hernandez entered Tuesday's game for the injured Sam Travis (head) and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Travis, who entered the game for the injured J.D. Martinez (groin), was injured when a thrown ball got him in the back of the head as he slid safely into third base with a triple. With the Red Sox dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield, including Mookie Betts (foot), Hernandez may get consistent playing time over the next few days.

