Hernandez entered Tuesday's game for the injured Sam Travis (head) and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Travis, who entered the game for the injured J.D. Martinez (groin), was injured when a thrown ball got him in the back of the head as he slid safely into third base with a triple. With the Red Sox dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield, including Mookie Betts (foot), Hernandez may get consistent playing time over the next few days.