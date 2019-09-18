Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Fills in for injured players
Hernandez entered Tuesday's game for the injured Sam Travis (head) and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Travis, who entered the game for the injured J.D. Martinez (groin), was injured when a thrown ball got him in the back of the head as he slid safely into third base with a triple. With the Red Sox dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield, including Mookie Betts (foot), Hernandez may get consistent playing time over the next few days.
More News
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Called up, starting•
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Retreats to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Cracks first spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Signs MiLB deal with Boston•
-
Gorkys Hernandez: Not tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez: Sits again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...