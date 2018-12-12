Red Sox's Gorkys Hernandez: Signs MiLB deal with Boston
Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez was non-tendered by the Giants at the end of November after slashing .234/.285/.391 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI in 142 games. The 31-year-old can play all three outfield spots and provides some organizational depth with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts set to start in the outfield for Boston.
