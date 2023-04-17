Gambrell (ankle) made his season debut Thursday in High-A Greenville's 10-8 loss to Asheville, covering 4.2 innings and striking out six while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and four walks.

Though Gambrell wasn't sharp in his season debut, the Red Sox organization was likely just content to see the right-hander healthy again after he had his entire 2022 campaign wiped out by an ankle injury. The 25-year-old will likely need to string together several quality outings in a row before Boston will entertain promoting him to Double-A Portland.