Gambrell has not yet pitched in 2022 due to an ankle injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Gambrell is still in Fort Myers rehabbing the injury. The 24-year-old righty was one of the players to be named later in the Andrew Benintendi trade. At the time of his acquisition, Boston general manager Chaim Bloom described Gambrell as a potential workhorse, as a starter or reliever, who has a power arsenal with two different fastballs, a breaking ball and a changeup.