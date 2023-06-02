Gambrell has a 1.62 ERA over three starts since being promoted to Double-A Portland.

Gambrell opened the season at High-A Greenville, where he had a 4.88 ERA over six starts but has better results since ascending to Portland on May 18. One of the players acquired in the Andrew Benintendi trade, the right-hander is coming back from a lost 2022 season, when he underwent multiple surgeries to remove a benign tumor from his heel bone, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He initially felt something back in 2020, pre-pandemic, and fought through it since. Gambrell credits changing from a four-seamer to a two-seamer for his recent success.