Allen signed a minor-league contract with Boston on Wednesday and received an invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

A hamstring injury kept Allen from beginning his 2022 season until after the All-Star break, although he failed to produce much at the plate once he recovered. After slashing just .186/.260/.271 through 134 plate appearances last season, Allen will receive another chance with the Red Sox and attempt to make the MLB roster as an outfield-depth piece.