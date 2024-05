Weissert retired the lone batter faced in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Weissert stranded a runner when he got Ronald Acuna on a force out to end the seventh inning. It was the eighth consecutive scoreless outing for Weissert, who has excelled as part a bullpen that ranks eighth in the majors with a 3.38 ERA. The right-hander sports a 1.17 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and three walks over 15.1 innings.