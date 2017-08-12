Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Blasts 18th bomb of season Friday

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run homer and a walk Friday against the Red Sox.

Ramirez smashed his 18th homer of the year in the first inning to give the Red Sox an early lead in a road loss. This was his first homer since July 25, and he's been a weak fantasy option this year.

