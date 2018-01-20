Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Cleared to resume throwing

Ramirez (shoulder) has already begun throwing following surgery in mid-October, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez continues to work his way back from a minor procedure that repaired his left shoulder after playing through shoulder issues throughout the 2017 season. The 34-year-old should be at full health heading into spring training, barring any setbacks.

