Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Day-to-day with bruised wrist
Ramirez was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after being drilled on the wrist by a fastball in Thursday's contest. X-rays on the injured area came back clean, so the veteran slugger likely won't require a trip to the disabled list. He should be considered a true day-to-day case as he waits for the bruising to subside. Mitch Moreland will likely fill in at first base in his potential absence.
