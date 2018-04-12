Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Day-to-day with bruised wrist

Ramirez was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after being drilled on the wrist by a fastball in Thursday's contest. X-rays on the injured area came back clean, so the veteran slugger likely won't require a trip to the disabled list. He should be considered a true day-to-day case as he waits for the bruising to subside. Mitch Moreland will likely fill in at first base in his potential absence.

