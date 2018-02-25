Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Draws start Sunday
Ramirez (shoulder) is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen reports.
Ramirez underwent left shoulder surgery early in the offseason and appears to be fully recovered as he's set to join the starting lineup in Sunday's spring training tilt. He's expected serve a part-time role at DH and first base this upcoming season, thus severely capping his fantasy upside.
