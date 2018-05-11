Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in three

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.

After an uninspiring beginning to May, Ramirez has mashed home runs in back-to-back games against the Yankees. Slotted in the lineup as a core member of the strong Red Sox offense, Ramirez has gotten on base at a .361 clip, giving him strong upside to both drive in and score plenty of runs.