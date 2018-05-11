Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in three
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.
After an uninspiring beginning to May, Ramirez has mashed home runs in back-to-back games against the Yankees. Slotted in the lineup as a core member of the strong Red Sox offense, Ramirez has gotten on base at a .361 clip, giving him strong upside to both drive in and score plenty of runs.
More News
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...