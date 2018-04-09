Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two runs Sunday
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday as the Red Sox defeated the Rays 8-7.
Ramirez seems to have found his groove at the plate, and being a part of Boston's potent lineup is helping him produce early in his age 34 season. Over the last five games, Ramirez has gone 9-for-25 (.360) and recorded eight RBI. The Red Sox have Monday off, but will begin a series against the Yankees on Tuesday, giving Ramirez the chance to continue his great start to the 2018 campaign.
