Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two Thursday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and two RBI in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez did all his damage against starter Miguel Gonzalez. He hit an RBI double and came around to score in the first inning, then drove in another run with a rare infield single in the second. The double was only Ramirez's second since July 4, but he does have five home runs in that span.