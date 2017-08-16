Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Drives in two Tuesday
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Cardinals.
It's been a shaky second half for Ramirez, who's now hitting .230 (23-for-100) in 25 games since the All-Star break, albeit with five homers and 12 RBI. The 33-year-old isn't going to come close to his 2016 performance, but if he can stay relatively healthy over the final weeks of the season he could still supply solid fantasy value hitting in the middle of a potent Red Sox offense.
